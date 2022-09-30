Kelli Blair Robinson

Kelli Blair Robinson

Kelli Blair Robinson, age 40, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Brandon Ragland and Rev. Steve Bruce officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. service time on Wednesday. 

Kelli was born in Lexington on March 30, 1982, to John Lewis Robinson and Betty Sue Ragland Robinson. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, the Frankfort Elks Lodge and the Gamble Boat Dock in Frankfort. She loved spending time outdoors. 

To plant a tree in memory of Kelli Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription