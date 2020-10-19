MIDWAY — A graveside service for Kelly Dean McDaniel, 56, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Midway Cemetery. Clark Legacy Center is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.clarklegacycenter.com. McDaniel died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Kelly McDaniel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

