LAWRENCEBURG — Services are pending for Kelly G. Hoskins, 60, of Lawrenceburg. He died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 21, at Baptist Health-Lexington. Born Sept. 6, 1959, in Frankfort, Kentucky, Kelly was the son of the late Robert Gayle Hoskins and Betty Bailey Hoskins Cotton.

HOSKINS, Kelly.jpg

Kelly G. Hoskins

Kelly was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, J.T. and Marjorie Bailey; and paternal grandparents, Lewis and Dollie “Dot” Hoskins.

Kelly was a 1977 graduate of Anderson County High School and worked over 23 years for Bluegrass Energy retiring as a journeyman lineman. A member of the Alton Christian Church, Kelly enjoyed UK sports, hunting, fishing, playing his guitars, archery, motorcycles, old western movies and TV shows, cooking and spending time with his many friends and family.

Kelly is survived by his wife of nearly 35 years, Joy Harberson Hoskins, of Lawrenceburg; and daughters, Jessica Hoskins (husband Peyton) Roberts of Frankfort and Jennifer Hoskins of Austin, Texas; one grandson and one granddaughter expected in June; a sister, Gwen (Larry Souder) Hoskins of Georgetown; a special aunt, Nancy Allen of Lawrenceburg; one niece, two nephews, two great-nieces and six cousins.

Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, P.O. Box 4115, Frankfort, KY 40601, kentuckywildlife.com or KET, 500 Cooper Drive, Lexington, KY 40502-2200.

