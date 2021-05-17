A graveside service for Kelly Newton, 94, husband of Carole Newton, will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Newton died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Kelly Newton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

