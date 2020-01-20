Services for Kelta Cecile Thomas, 75, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is handling arrangements. Thomas died Saturday.

