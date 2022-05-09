A gathering of family and friends for Kenneth Edward Daniels, 72, Frankfort, will be held Wednesday, May 11, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. He died Friday at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Ken Daniels

Kenneth was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late George and Matilda Flynn Daniels. He attended Newport Catholic High School and the University of Kentucky. He worked for Begley and Rite Aid Drug stores where he made many of his dearest friends.

When his boys were growing up, he volunteered for the Boy Scouts of America as leader for both the local and district level. After his retirement, he became interested in woodworking but his most satisfying hobby was beekeeping.

He made new friends in the Capital City Beekeepers and Kentucky State Beekeepers Associations. Ken was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Throughout his life Ken faced adversity with faith, courage, and a wicked sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Kay Daniels; sons, Stephen (Angel) Daniels and Chris Daniels; grandchildren, Emma Kate and Tilley Anne Daniels and Caleb Thomas; brothers, Mike (Cheri) Daniels and Bill (Julie) Daniels; as well as, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Martin.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit their website to leave the family messages of condolences.

