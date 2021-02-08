Ken Dotson, 88, of Frankfort, died Wednesday at his home.
A native of Versailles, he was the son of the late Mary Elizabeth Kenley and Walter (Buck) Dotson. Ken received his bachelor’s degree from University of Kentucky Agriculture Department and started a lifelong career landscaping the Commonwealth. A professional landscaper with Kentucky State Government he was responsible for the beauty surrounding the Frankfort Capitol and Floral Clock. He enjoyed coaching youth sports, watching college sports and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. Ken was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a member of the Ruritan Club.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda; brother, Bobby and sister Ruth Richardson. Survivors include his sons, Kent, Kurt (Fran) and Keith (Grace) Dotson, daughter, Dana (Tommy) Griffin; siblings, Edith Hogg, Philip and Gerald Dotson; six grandchildren, Caitlin and Kenley Dotson, Emily and Ethan Griffin, Isaac Dotson and Kemper Dotson
Due to COVID, private burial services were held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
The family plans to have a memorial tree planting service in honor of Kenneth at a later date. In lieu of flowers, any expressions of sympathy be made by supporting his passions in life. Plant a tree or garden, donate to a local garden club or community garden, or sponsor a youth sports player or team.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please visit our website to share memories and leave the family messages of condolence.
You can listen to a oral history interview with Kenneth about the floral clock by visiting: https://www.kyhistory.com/digital/collection/Ohist/id/3435/
