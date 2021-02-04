Ken Dotson, 88, of Frankfort, died Wednesday at his home. He was a long time landscaping professional for Ky. State Government. 

Survivors include sons, Kent, Kurt (Fran), Keith (Grace) Dotson; and daughter, Dana (Tommy) Griffin.

Private services are being planned. 

