Kenneth R. Thompson, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend passed quietly and victoriously from this mortal life into the infallible light of God’s eternal dwelling place on April 14, 2022. 

Thompson-4051 (2).jpg

Ken Thompson

Ken loved his Savior, Jesus Christ, whose resurrection we celebrate this week. He served Him by loving and serving people. In every community where his career as county or city manager took him, he found a church — a community of God’s people — in which to serve. Locally, these were the Frankfort Wesleyan Church and FOCUS Wesleyan Church in Georgetown, his current church family.

Kenneth Raymond Thompson was born in Kansas City, Missouri on April 22, 1942, to Hugh Rolland Thompson and Bertha Mamie (Thompson) Slager. Hugh Rolland’s parents were Hugh McKinley Thompson and Ola Mae (Hunt) Thompson. Bertha Mamie’s parents were Alfred and Mamie H. (Anderson) Johnson.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Rose Pack. They have two sons, Jarrette Delon Thompson born in 1973 and Jonathan George Stewart Thompson born in 1975 who married Sarah Elizabeth Hughes and they have three children, Wyatt Dunn, Benjamin Levi and Sadie Rose Elizabeth.

Ken had three siblings, Burman Delon Thompson, Eva Wirsig and Connie Thurman. Eva Sharon has survived her two brothers and sister and lives in Cleveland, Missouri. Ken has numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.

Ken had a long resume in public service. His greatest accomplishment was being the longest running city manager of Frankfort for 14 years.

Ken was blessed with a long life of service, friendship and family. His final expressions were gratefulness and joy. His reward of eternity in heaven is a celebration, as it should be for those whose hope in Christ.  

Services will be held at Peaks Mill Christian Church at 11 a.m. on Wednesday April 20, 2022.  

In lieu of flowers Ken’s wish is for donations to be made to www.promisekidsafuture.org, a ministry in which he fully supported.  

A full obituary can be found at www.clarklegacycenter.com

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription