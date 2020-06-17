Kendrick Chambers 2.jpg

Kendrick Chambers

Kendrick Darnell Chambers, 56, Shelbyville, died Monday, June 15, 2020. A native of Shelbyville, he was the son of the late Alex Chambers Jr. and Dora Mae Young Chambers. 

He graduated from Shelby County High School and attended Eastern Kentucky University for two years, where he played basketball and studied accounting. He was an assembly line worker at Omega Plastics in Shelbyville. 

In his leisure time, he enjoyed working in the yard, flowers, talking and fixing things. He was known for walking the sidewalks of Shelbyville, picking up trash and taking people’s trashcans up to their houses. He was a member of Shelby Congregational Methodist Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Ashlii Chambers of Louisville; two sisters, Theresa Chambers Harris (Rev. Anthony D.) of Louisville, and Cheryl Graves of Frankfort; one brother, Victor Young (Amy) of Edinburgh, Indiana; three grandchildren, Jamal Chambers, Dorian Chambers and Anthony Chambers of Louisville; and a host of aunts and uncles, including James Alice Wakefield, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Webb Funeral Home with visitation after 10 a.m.  Rev. Ronald Walker will deliver the eulogy and Rev. Les Harris will officiate. In accordance with his wishes, cremation follows the services. The cremated remains will be privately interred later at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morton-beckley.com.

