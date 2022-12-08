Kenna Joe Atwell Blackwell, age 53, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Kenna was born in Pontiac, Michigan, on August 9, 1969, to Dale Atwell and Joetta Ann Gowan Atwell. 

KennaBlackwell.jpg

Kenna Blackwell

She is survived by her husband, Tommy L. Blackwell Jr.; daughters, Whitney Hodges (Andrew) and Ashley Buenrostro (Colby Klumpp); and grandchildren, Payton Atwell, Brice Atwell, Kaylee Hodges, Cheyenne Hodges, Waylon Dykes, Landon Klumpp and Grayson Klumpp.

