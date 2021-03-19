LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Kenneth Allen Barnette, 75, husband of Carolyn Moore Barnette, will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Saffell House Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will following. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Barnette as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription