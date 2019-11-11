Graveside services for Kenneth E. Gilbert, 88, Frankfort, were Monday at Frankfort Cemetery. VFW Post 4075 conducted military honors. He passed away Thursday at his residence.
Kenneth was born in Glomawr, Kentucky, to Effie L. McIntosh and Kenneth H. Gilbert. Kenneth was a former Director for the Kentucky Revenue Cabinet, a former Scout Master and loved to play golf. He also was a Navy Veteran having served during the Korean War, with rank of BM3.
He is survived by his wife, Mary L. Gilbert; son, Kenneth M. (Jane C.) Gilbert, Frankfort; and trusted caregiver Frances Carrier.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lois Campbell.
Pallbearers were family and friends. Honorary bearers were caregivers Frances Carrier, Melissa Taylor, Helen Collins, Nina Newsome and Alida Pfeiffer.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home handled arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
