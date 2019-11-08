Kenneth Eugene Gilbert, husband of Mary L. Gilbert, 88, passed away Nov. 7, 2019. Born in Glomawr, Kentucky, Kenneth and Mary made their home in Frankfort, where he was a director for Kentucky Revenue Cabinet.
Kenneth served in the Navy during the Korean War, with rank of BM3. The son of Effie McIntosh and Kenneth Gilbert, he was a former Scout Master and loved to play golf.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Lois Campbell.
He is survived by his wife, Mary L. Gilbert; son, Kenneth M. Gilbert (Jane C.; and trusted caregiver Frances Carrier, like a family member.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday at the Frankfort Cemetery. VFW Post 4075 will be conducting military honors.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be his caregivers Frances Carrier, Melissa Taylor, Helen Collins, Nina Newsome and Alida Pfeiffer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.