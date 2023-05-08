Kenneth F. Goins, of Frankfort, age 77, passed away on May 4, 2023. Born in Frankfort on April 18, 1946, he was the son of the late Franklin and Evelyn Sluscher Goins.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 55 years in August, Carolyn Campbell Goins; sons, Brian C. Goins, of Lexington, and Keith M. Goins (Laura Leigh), of Frankfort; his loving grandchildren, Campbell Hayes Goins and Davis Watson Goins; his sister, Carol (Arnold) Wilson; sisters-in-law, Joan Goins and Prudence Campbell, of Frankfort, and Mary Lynn Elbl of Cambria, California; and brother-in-law, Steven Campbell, of Alpharetta, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patsy Goins; brother, Edward F. Goins Jr.; and brother-in-law, Dan Campbell.
An active member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Kenneth served the parish in many ways. He enjoyed his church family and his special friends that worshipped and shared his faith.
He was a former Eucharistic minister, former president of the Parish Council and a regular usher. Through his church, he was also involved in the Life in the Spirit and Marriage Encounter seminars.
Some of his greatest joys in life were playing basketball and fishing with his grandchildren, surf fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, and vacationing with his family and wonderful friends. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and woodworking.
Kenneth served as president of Goins and Goins Insurance Agency from 1980 until 2019, owning Goins & Goins, Inc. with his father prior to that. In 1980, Kenneth and his brother, Edward, purchased the Hockensmith Insurance Agency. He was in the insurance business for almost half a century and enjoyed helping and advising his clients and many friends with their insurance needs. He never considered his job as work, but rather his calling in life.
Kenneth graduated from Frankfort High School and attended Eastern Kentucky University. He served his state and nation as a former member of the Kentucky National Guard, 138th Field Artillery Brigade in Lexington.
He held a Kentucky real estate license and also held an auctioneer’s license in the early 1980s. He gave of his time generously, serving as auctioneer for a number of charitable auctions for nonprofits in the community, including the Boy Scouts and Frankfort Jaycees.
Kenneth was a youth sports coach, devoted husband, father and grandfather, and a friend to everyone who knew him. He enjoyed his morning visits with his friends at McDonalds.
A longtime member of Big I Kentucky (Independent Insurance Agents of Kentucky), Kenneth held insurance licenses in both property and casualty, and life and health. He was a graduate of the Reich American School of Auctioneering in Mason, Iowa, and a former member of the Downtown Kiwanis Club, Frankfort Jaycees, and a former board member of the community’s American Red Cross and the United Way of Franklin County.
Pallbearers will be Edwin A. Logan, David C. Bell, Craig B. Wiggins, Stephen M. Johnson, John B. Baughman, Phillip Kring, Joseph C. Bell, Will Renshaw, Steve Campbell, William R. McGee and Cliff Elbl.
Honorary bearers are Kenneth’s beloved nieces and nephews, David Samson, John Samson, Christina Zakowski, Edward Franklin Goins III, Jennifer Graves, Anne Taylor Renshaw, Katie Campbell, Mary Rose Hulsey, Adam Campbell, Zack Campbell, Cliff Elbl Jr., and Allison Elbl Striegel.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Good Shepherd Church, 72 Shepherd Way, in Frankfort. Burial will follow at the Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation and a gathering of family and friends will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home, 312 Washington St. in Frankfort, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Society of St. Vincent De Paul, P.O. Box 571, Frankfort, KY 40602.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Goins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
