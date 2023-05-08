Kenneth F. Goins, of Frankfort, age 77, passed away on May 4, 2023. Born in Frankfort on April 18, 1946, he was the son of the late Franklin and Evelyn Sluscher Goins.

Kenneth F. Goins

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 55 years in August, Carolyn Campbell Goins; sons, Brian C. Goins, of Lexington, and Keith M. Goins (Laura Leigh), of Frankfort; his loving grandchildren, Campbell Hayes Goins and Davis Watson Goins; his sister, Carol (Arnold) Wilson; sisters-in-law, Joan Goins and Prudence Campbell, of Frankfort, and Mary Lynn Elbl of Cambria, California; and brother-in-law, Steven Campbell, of Alpharetta, Georgia.

