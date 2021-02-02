LAWRENCEBUG — Services for Kenneth Gerald Peach, 76, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Peach died Monday. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Peach as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

