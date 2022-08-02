A funeral mass for Kenneth Gibson, 88, husband of Betty Gibson, will be 11:30 a.m. Friday at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of mass Friday at the church. Gibson died Thursday, July 28.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Gibson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

