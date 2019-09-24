Kenneth L. Frost Sr., 72, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away at his home on Sept. 20, 2019, surrounded by family.
He was son of the late James and Ruth Frost of Hollister, California, and was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Collins.
Kenneth is survived by former wife, Rosalyn Frost; son, Kenneth (Jennifer) Frost Jr.; granddaughters, Rachel (Taylor) Chaney, Samantha (Michael) Phipps; great-granddaughter, Rowan Phipps; brother, Rick (Bernie) Frost; sister, Janie (Andy) Cecena; Tommy (Brandy) Frost and Jason (Heidi) Frost. Kenneth was also survived by a loving host of friends and family.
He was a Vietnam veteran, a retired Kentucky State Police Trooper, former camp director of Trooper Island and retired as director of Kentucky Vehicle Enforcement.
The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Marines never left him, as his friends and family will attest. He will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.
Services will be held Sept. 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent to Hospice of the Bluegrass or Kentucky State Police Trooper Island Camp.
