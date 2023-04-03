Services for Kenneth Lee Roten, 78, will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Clark Legacy Center, 3000 Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at Clark Legacy Center. Online condolences may be made to clarklegacycenter.com. Roten died Sunday, April 2.

