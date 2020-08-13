Kenneth Michael “Kenny” Badgett, 60, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. He was born in Frankfurt, Germany, on Feb. 18, 1960, to Pat Badgett and the late Jack Badgett. He worked for the Department of Transportation and was a member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his siblings, Tommy (Bobbie Jo) Badgett, Lawrenceburg, and Jackie (Keith) Tamminga, Florida; his nieces and nephews, Amber, Ellissa, Trey, Blake, Brooke, Brynne, Zach, Josh, Madison, Garrett, Jacquelynne and Jordon; several great-nieces and -nephews; and his beloved fur babies, Chip and Mater.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Wesley Badgett.

A private graveside service for family and close friends will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Frankfort Cemetery with Rev. Todd Lester officiating. Drive-through Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Franklin County Humane Society.

Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

He so loved so many close friends that are family always!

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription