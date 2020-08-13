Kenneth Michael “Kenny” Badgett, 60, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. He was born in Frankfurt, Germany, on Feb. 18, 1960, to Pat Badgett and the late Jack Badgett. He worked for the Department of Transportation and was a member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his siblings, Tommy (Bobbie Jo) Badgett, Lawrenceburg, and Jackie (Keith) Tamminga, Florida; his nieces and nephews, Amber, Ellissa, Trey, Blake, Brooke, Brynne, Zach, Josh, Madison, Garrett, Jacquelynne and Jordon; several great-nieces and -nephews; and his beloved fur babies, Chip and Mater.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Wesley Badgett.
A private graveside service for family and close friends will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Frankfort Cemetery with Rev. Todd Lester officiating. Drive-through Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Franklin County Humane Society.
Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
He so loved so many close friends that are family always!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.