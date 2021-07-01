LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Kenneth Nathon Scott "Nate" Watson, 41, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Watson died Tuesday.
