Services for Kenneth R. Haydon, 75, widower of Florance Ann Watts Haydon, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Faith Baptist Church in Frankfort. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Haydon died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Haydon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

