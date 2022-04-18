Graveside services for Kenneth R. Thompson will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Peaks Mill Christian Church Cemetery. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Thompson died April 14.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

