Kenneth Ray Hardin

LAWRENCEBURG — Kenneth Ray Hardin, 73, husband of Berttye Barnett Hardin, passed away February 2, 2022, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.  Born October 25, 1948, in Frankfort, Kenneth was the son of the late Alvin R. Hardin and Imogene Burton Hardin.

A Sergeant First Class with the U.S. Army, Kenneth retired as a Military Personnel Specialist working from the Boone Center in Frankfort. He was a member of the Bridgeport Christian Church.

Including Berttye, his wife of 44 years, he is survived by his three children, Meredith Hardin of Frankfort, Jeffrey (wife Bridget) Hardin of Lawrenceburg, and Robert (wife Melissa) Hardin of Shelbyville; and four grandchildren, Huntley, Brody, Ryder and Bentley.

Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, February 11 at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Chaplain Lt. Col. William C. Draper will officiate the service.  Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Frankfort.  Visitation will be held from 5–8 p.m. Thursday and after 11 a.m. Friday until the time of service.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Hardin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription