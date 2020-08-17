Kenneth Kring pic.jpg

Kenneth Ray Kring

LOUISVILLE — Kenneth Ray Kring, age 63, passed away at home on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. The family will receive friends at Ratterman’s Funeral Home — East, on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Charles Young officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Kenneth was born in Frankfort on April 21, 1957, to the late Clyde Lawson Kring and Nora A. McDonald Kring. He was a graduate of Franklin County High School and Eastern Kentucky University. Kenneth was a Certified Public Accountant and the owner and operator of Liberty Tax. He worked at the Kentucky State Government, the Family Health Center, University of Louisville, Jefferson County Health Department and the Federal Census Bureau.

He is survived by his daughter, Kayla Kring; sister, Betty Acker (Eric); and his significant other, Judy Howard. He was also blessed with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Scotty Kring; and sister-in-law, Mary Kring.

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

