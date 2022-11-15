LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Kenneth Ray Searcy, 71, husband of Judith Peach Searcy, will be 12:30 p.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Jessamine County. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Searcy died Monday, Nov. 14 at Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Searcy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

