Master Gunnery Sergeant (retired) Kenneth B. Smith went to meet his Lord and Savior on December 21, 2021. Kenny B. (as he is known by his family) was born on January 16, 1953 in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Preceding him in death is his mother, Dorothy Smith; and his wife, Nancy Smith.

Kenny B. is survived by his father, Marvin Russell Smith; his children, Angela Rome Ames and Alex B. Smith; his step-children, Crystal Rivers and Brandy Rivers; step-grandchildren, Mickael Rivers and Elizabeth Smith; his five brothers, Daryl and wife, Lucia, Anthony and wife, Susan, Timothy and wife, Debbie, Steven, and Charles and wife, Paula; an abundance of cousins, nieces and nephews; and a former wife and friend, Pamela Smith.

Electronic condolences can be made at jonesfh.org.

A full military service will be held at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, NC, on January 3, 2022, at noon.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription