Kenneth Spaulding Sr.

Kenneth Spaulding “Pops” Sr., age 76, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Services will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at North Frankfort Baptist Church at 1 p.m. with Rev. David Smith officiating. The family will receive friends at North Frankfort Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Monday.
Kenny was born in Aurora, Indiana, on June 9, 1943, to the late Wilbur Ray and Marjorie Lucille Honaker Spaulding Rice. He was a member of North Frankfort Baptist Church and loved his church dearly. He especially enjoyed singing.
In his spare time, Kenny loved to work on cars and was a talented body painter and detailer. He had a special love of displaying lights, especially at Christmas time.
He is survived by his dearly loved wife of 56 years, Elizabeth Ann Tillett Spaulding; sons, Kenny Spaulding Jr. (Melinda) and Tony Spaulding, Sr. (Christy); brothers, Jerry Spaulding and Denny Spaulding (Rose); grandchildren, Kendra Spaulding, Tony Spaulding Jr., Joey Spaulding, Brandon Spaulding and Justin Edward Spaulding; and great-grandchildren, Brandon, Kaitlin, Madison, McKynlee, Sadie, Kensen, Emmy, Brentley and June Elizabeth.
Serving as pallbearers will be his sons and grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Derek Howard and Billy Ballard.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to North Frankfort Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home.