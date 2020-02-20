LAWRENCEBURG — Visitation for Kenneth Clarence Young, 75, will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Young died Wednesday.

