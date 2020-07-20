Kermit Smith, age 73, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Rick Upchurch and Pastor Andy Lawrence officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. service time on Wednesday.
Kermit was born in Versailles, Kentucky, on May 19, 1947, to the late Charles William Smith and Mary Katherine Thurman Woodside. He retired from the Kentucky State Government Department of Transportation after serving many years as an engineer technician.
For many years, he owned and operated a DJ business and formerly was a ham radio operator. He was a Frankfort Youth Football League coach, a member of the Frankfort Jaycees and the Wheels of Time Antique Car Club. Kermit served with the Red Cross in Frankfort for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Jane Pacey Smith; children, Kathy “K.J.” Smith Forrest (David), Matthew Howard and stepson, Rev. Rick Upchurch; brother, Claude L. Smith; and grandchildren, Kaylee Forrest and Caleb Forrest. He was also blessed with several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
