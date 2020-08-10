A graveside service for Kevin Brian Wilkins, 52, will be noon Thursday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, will be in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Wilkins died Aug 3.

To plant a tree in memory of Kevin Wilkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

