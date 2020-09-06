Services for Kevin Gene Goodlett, 53, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Saffell House Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com Goodlett died Saturday.

