Kevin Hulette

Kevin O’Dell Hulette, age 60, passed away at home on Friday, February 19, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 9 a.m. with Rev. David Rayborn officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Kevin was born in Frankfort on December 7, 1960, to the late Bomar Perry Hulette and Shirley Ann Hammons Hulette. He was a graduate of Franklin County High School and attended the University of Kentucky and Kentucky State University.

He was a longtime employee of Montaplast. Kevin was a gifted artist who enjoyed drawing and painting. With a love for music, he had a talent for playing guitar. He was lovingly known as “Termite” by his neighbors and friends. Kevin will be remembered for his kind and good-hearted nature.

He is survived by his siblings, Clay Hulette (Teresa), Dale Hulette, and LeAnn Hulette Lowrey (Michael); and by his nieces and nephews, Brittany Hulette, Rachel Hulette, Cody Hulette, Allen Hulette, Jarett Lowrey, Hunter Lowrey, and Chase Lowrey.

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

