Kevin Ryan Lowery, age 46, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Private services will be held.

Kevin Lowery pic.jpg

Kevin Lowery

Kevin was born in Covington, Kentucky, on Aug. 21, 1974. He was a 1992 graduate of Franklin County High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from the University of Kentucky. As a true outdoorsman, Kevin’s most enjoyable accomplishment in life was completing the hiking of the Appalachian Trail.

He was survived by his mother, Marguerite Johnson Eggen; and sisters, Cynthia Pyfrom, Joy Lees, Faith Lees and Grace Lees.

He was preceded in death by his father, John W. Lowery Jr.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Kevin’s memory to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, www.appalachiantrail.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

