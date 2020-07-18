LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Kevin Mark Calvert, 59, husband of Becky Morris Calvert, will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sand Spring Baptist Church. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Calvert died Friday at the UK Chandler Hospital in Lexington.

