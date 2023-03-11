LAWRENCEBURG — No public services will be held for Kevin Michael Grooms, 61, husband of Sandra Whitaker Grooms. Cremation was chosen. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Grooms died Saturday, March 11, at his home in Lawrenceburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Kevin Grooms as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription