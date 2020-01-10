Kevin Neil Goins, 67, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Kevin is survived by his sister, Sharon Goins (Richard) Dailey; brother-in-law, Guy Coleman of Tucson, Arizona; nephew, Thomas (Nicole) Coleman of Simi Valley, California; nieces, Tracy Schulberg of Washington, D.C., and Laurel Dailey and Bethany (Tony) Crockett of Frankfort.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vercil and Louella Chappell Goins; his brother, Vercil Thomas Goins; and sister, Donna Beth Coleman.
Kevin was born in Frankfort Sept. 15, 1952, and was a student in the first special education program in Franklin County, supported by parents and Crusade for Children in 1957.
Kevin was a long time member of the Frankfort Wesleyan Church and had been attending the Holly Hill church of Christ in recent years.
Kevin spent his 40-year career at Frankfort Habilitation where he made close friends and enjoyed his vocation. He was selected for his tender nature to work in the greenhouse with seedling plants in the spring, and treasured selling poinsettias during the holiday season.
Upon retirement, Kevin enjoyed many vacation adventures including his first of many airplane rides. Some of his favorite travels included Graceland, Chicago, Oklahoma, Arizona, many trips to the beach, and cheering on the Lady Flyer basketball team to the state tournament.
Kevin enjoyed cooking, potluck dinners and collecting cookbooks. He found great pleasure in creating menus and making dinner plans. Music also brought Kevin great joy. A lifelong Elvis Presley fan, he liked playing the guitar and serenading friends and family with “Love Me Tender.” Kevin passed on what would have been Elvis’s 85th birthday.
Well known for his passion for reading the bible and birthday celebrations, Kevin will be remembered fondly for his ability to help us all recognize the beauty in life’s modest pleasures.
Services will be held at Clark Legacy Center on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m., Visitation will begin at 11 a.m.
Pallbearers are Guy Coleman, Richard Dailey, Tony Crockett, Rob Fallis, Calen Studler Jr., and Kurgan Quisenberry. Honorary pallbearers are Thomas Coleman, Tracy Schulberg, Laurel Dailey, Bethany Crockett, Mallory Quisenberry, Kieffer Crockett and Trinity Fallis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Independent Opportunities (Frankfort Habilitation), 3755 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.