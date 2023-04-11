Smith, Kim pic.jpeg

Kim Smith

Kim Smith, 58, the wife of Alan Smith, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a closing prayer at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Clark Legacy Center, 3000 Versailles Road, Frankfort.

Service information

Apr 20
Gathering of Family and Friends
Thursday, April 20, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
