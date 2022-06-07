Funeral services for Kimberley Faye Russelburg, Frankfort, will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. until funeral hour. She died Saturday at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

Kimberley Faye Russelburg

A native of Frankfort, Kimberley was retired as an administrative assistant for Vital Statistics, member of the Multiple Sclerosis Society and West Frankfort Church of God.

She is the daughter of Hannah Riley and John D. Smith of Frankfort. Other survivors include her husband, Robert Russelburg; daughter, Heather Nichole Russelburg; granddaughter, Kinsley Marie Faye Jockers; and brother, Johnathon Smith, all of Frankfort.

Bearers will be Johnathon Smith, Corey Smith, Jeff Eastwood, Gerald Bryant, Danny Dean and David Barber. 

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org). LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Please visit our website to send the family messages of condolence.

