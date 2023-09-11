Visitation for Kimberly Alaine Robinson, 55, will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill Ave., Versailles. Robinson died Friday, Sept. 8.

To plant a tree in memory of Kimberly Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

