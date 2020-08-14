Graveside services for Kimberly Ann Smither, 52, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory. Donations can be made American Diabetes Association. Smither died Wednesday.
