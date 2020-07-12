VERSAILLES — A graveside service for Kimberly Ann Ellis Cottingham, 53, will be at noon Wednesday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Cottingham died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Kimberly Cottingham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

