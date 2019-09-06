A graveside service for Kimberly Mae Dews, 50, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Dews died Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription