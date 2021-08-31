Graveside services for Kimberly Rose, 56, will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Rose died Aug. 8.

To plant a tree in memory of Kimberly Rose as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription