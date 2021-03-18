Kimberly Marie Steele, of Frankfort, Kentucky, formerly of Denver, North Carolina, and Farmington, Michigan, passed away March 17, 2021, from COVID-related complications. 

Steele, Kimberly.jpg

Kimberly Steele

Born August 23, 1960, in Dearborn, Michigan, Kimberly was a long-time resident of Stewart Home & School in Frankfort. Kimberly was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, niece and cousin.

Kim was full of joy, always had a smile on her face, and was crazy about her nieces and nephews. A 1979 graduate of Bandys High School in Catawba, NC, Kimberly was employed by Steele Rubber Products in Denver, NC, for several years before relocating to Kentucky.

Over the years at S&S she had many friends, and enjoyed traveling, participating in Special Olympics, volunteering at a church daycare, playing in the handbell choir, participating in school plays, pony-cart driving, attending shows and dinner theatre, summer camp, and assisting other students, faculty and house parents. Her most recent passion was knitting hats for cancer patients and the homeless, supporting St. Jude Hospital, and she especially enjoyed her art enrichment classes.

In the last seven weeks of her life, Kimberly was lovingly cared for by her sisters, her cousin Christie Nichols, RN, Dr. John D. Stewart, MD, SH&S Medical staff, ICU staff at Frankfort Regional, and SCU staff at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.

Kimberly was preceded in death by her parents, Lynn and Evelyn Steele; and her brother, Gregory Steele.

She is survived by sisters, Lori Steele, Carolyn Steele Agosta (Matt), Debra Steele Lail, Jacquelyn Steele Anderson; and sister-in-law, Linda M. Steele, all of the Lincolnton-Denver, North Carolina, area; nieces and nephews, Joanna Shere (David), Katie Hoffner (Brandon), Rebecca Agosta, Daniel Agosta (Brittany),Colin Steele (Liz), Adrian Lail, MacKenzie Lail, Blythe Anderson, and Hunter Anderson; as well as four great-nephews; one great-niece; four aunts; one uncle; and numerous cousins.

Rogers Funeral Home in Frankfort, KY, is assisting Kimberly’s family. Memorial services will be scheduled for a later date in North Carolina.

Memorials, if desired, may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or made to a charity of your choice.

An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kimberly Steele as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

