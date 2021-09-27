LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Kirk Wayne Havener, 64, husband of Nancy Ruth Havener, will be 2 p.m. Monday at Sand Spring Baptist Church. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Monday at the church.  Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Havener died Saturday in Danville. 

To plant a tree in memory of Kirk Havener as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

