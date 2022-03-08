Korey Wayne "Cane" Carpenter, passed away on March 2, 2022. He was born on November 29, 1997, and was a beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend to many. Korey never failed to leave his mark wherever he went, and would move mountains for those he loved. 

Korey is survived by his momma, Ann Cinnamon, step-dad Nelson Cane, brothers, sisters, aunts and an uncle.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Horace and Virginia Cinnamon and Herbert Carpenter and his father, Thomas.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Corinth Christian Church in Lawrenceburg. The family is asking for guests to wear your Kentucky blue attire in memory of Korey. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com

 

To plant a tree in memory of Korey Carpenter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription