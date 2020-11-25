Kristara passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, after a short illness.

Kristara Bell Amey

She is survived by her sons, Brayden Michael Wojcik, 15, and Jalen Tyler Rowland 11; her parents, William and Christena Amey Jr.; sisters, Katrina Bailey (Shawn), Ciara Amey, Michelle Burch (John); brothers, Ronn Amey, Brian Barber and Matthew Barber, all of Frankfort; sister, Carina Walker, California; and brother, William lll, Lombard, Illinois; and numerous aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was proceeded in death by her mother, Amelia Badger; and her grandmothers, Claretha Knott and Lois Badger.

 

