Kurt Anthony Brumback, 62, of LaGrange, passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

brumback photo.jpg

Kurt Brumback

While our hearts grieve his loss, he is more fully alive than ever before, playing the organ and entertaining everyone in Heaven! Kurt was a long time resident of Cedar Lake Lodge and his family there will miss him terribly.

Our family was so very blessed by each and every staff member of Cedar Lake Lodge, for the love, kindness and exceptional care they provided for Kurt.

Proceeding Kurt in death were his loving parents, Samuel James and Maxine Elliot Brumback; sister, Sharon Jarvis Henson; niece, Jamesine Vagedes; great-niece, Lydia Vagedes; his loving Aunt and long time care giver, Woodie Watts Harbett.

Kurt is survived by his niece, Alisa Birmingham (Craig); nephew, Charles Vagedes (Kelly); great-nephews, Josiah Acra (Rachael), Joshua Pleasant, Jordan Pleasant, Keaton Vagedes; and great-niece Emily Vagedes.

A Celebration of Kurt's Life will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with burial to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort, Kentucky, at 1:30 p.m. Visitation from 10:30 a.m. on Saturday until service time.

In ieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Kurt Brumback to Cedar Lake Lodge, 3301 Jericho Road, LaGrange, KY 40031.

To plant a tree in memory of Kurt Brumback as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription