A gathering of family and friends for L.B. Canady, 67, will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Canady died Sunday, Sept. 11.

